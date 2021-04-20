Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.49

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.49 and traded as high as $54.84. Danaos shares last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 427,602 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Danaos alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,802,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $5,441,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.