Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.50 and last traded at $48.75. 8,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 634,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.