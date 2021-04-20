Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €60.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.69 ($71.40).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock opened at €60.34 ($70.99) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €58.42 and its 200 day moving average is €54.72. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.