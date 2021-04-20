DAO Maker (DAO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.77 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $160.65 million and approximately $16.77 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $8.14 or 0.00014340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00272301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.71 or 0.00963361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00652726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,482.89 or 0.99529145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,499,880 coins and its circulating supply is 19,739,747 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.