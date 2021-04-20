DAOBet Price Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.35 million and $990.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,622.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $972.78 or 0.01748906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00548111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00062949 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001695 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004399 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

