DAOstack Hits Market Cap of $13.12 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. DAOstack has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $159,768.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,065.79 or 1.00210282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00036766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00132897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000918 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001837 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

