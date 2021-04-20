Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of Darling Ingredients worth $26,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after buying an additional 570,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.