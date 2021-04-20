Datamine FLUX 1-Day Volume Tops $10,843.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $453,336.71 and approximately $10,843.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00272342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.58 or 0.00934716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.58 or 0.00661358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,505.16 or 1.00300040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 537,799 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

