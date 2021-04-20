Datarius Credit Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $107,949.70 and $158.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00092674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00638098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.