DATx Price Tops $0.0014 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, DATx has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $1.94 million and $1.01 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.79 or 0.00642140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.