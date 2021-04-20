Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 19,052 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.