DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $8.72 million and $1.36 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

