Decentraland (MANA) Market Cap Hits $2.28 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $792.11 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00647707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00035796 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,513 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

