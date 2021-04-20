Decentraland Price Up 26.5% This Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $650.11 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00066937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00087828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.04 or 0.00641808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00041034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,513 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

