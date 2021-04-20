DeepOnion Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $10,099.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020188 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,464,388 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

