DeFinition Hits Market Cap of $2.76 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $562.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFinition coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

