DeGate Trading 23.1% Lower This Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.65 million and $198,650.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00272455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.00994904 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00674270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,322.95 or 1.00086628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.