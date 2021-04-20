Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $7,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,267,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

