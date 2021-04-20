Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

NYSE DELL opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $103.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $7,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,619,197.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 965.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 389,218 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

