Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 29,072 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.