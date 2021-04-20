Delphy (DPY) Reaches One Day Volume of $80,457.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $80,457.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00089395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00641208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

