Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

