DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Shares Down 1.7%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNACF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.28.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

