Dent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $191.08 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $812.55 million and approximately $191.08 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

