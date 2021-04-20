DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.88

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.88 and last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 5758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

