DePay (DEPAY) Trading Down 30.9% This Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00005494 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $508,301.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00061087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00274971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004379 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.65 or 0.00930163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.40 or 0.00652266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.26 or 0.99405435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars.

