Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $641,376.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $641,376.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00061086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00273262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00024518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.00900239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,530.29 or 0.99313398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00631283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

