Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 131.8% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and $1.17 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00280278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.48 or 0.00989514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.13 or 0.00655180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,529.85 or 0.99098132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

