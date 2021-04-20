DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Down 10.6% This Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $132.09 million and approximately $220,093.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00009148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00061839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00280086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.37 or 0.00992835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.66 or 0.00651788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,352.77 or 1.00034696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

