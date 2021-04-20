DerivaDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $202,789.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00008801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $128.24 million and $202,789.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00275853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,533.01 or 0.99451746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.22 or 0.00890457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00628646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

