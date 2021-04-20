Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,461.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,461 ($45.22) and last traded at GBX 3,401 ($44.43), with a volume of 13158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,390 ($44.29).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,276.30 ($42.81).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,297.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.06%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97). Also, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

