Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

