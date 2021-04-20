Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after buying an additional 353,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

