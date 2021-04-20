Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.
NASDAQ GMAB opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after buying an additional 353,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
