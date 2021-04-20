Deutsche eMark (DEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,043.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $563,515.67 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.