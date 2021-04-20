Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €51.26 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €51.26 ($60.31) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.37 ($61.62).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.45 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €48.14 ($56.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,802 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.97. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.