Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DTEGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 206,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

