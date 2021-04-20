DEX (DEX) Market Cap Hits $5.71 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $52,339.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00091714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00648493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.