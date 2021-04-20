DFI.Money Market Cap Reaches $101.46 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for about $2,628.74 or 0.04635274 BTC on popular exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $101.46 million and approximately $187.64 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.00655091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

