dHedge DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.55 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00005974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $33.55 million and $3.32 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00088437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.05 or 0.00639435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,059,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

