dHedge DAO (DHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.33 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $3.31 or 0.00005988 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $33.33 million and $2.82 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00068326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00093964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.73 or 0.00641083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,059,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.