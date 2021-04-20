DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of DHT worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in DHT by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DHT by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 158,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,953 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.08. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

