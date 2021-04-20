Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Diageo worth $80,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $181.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

