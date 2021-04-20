Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $181.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

