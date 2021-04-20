Diamond (DMD) Market Capitalization Tops $11.88 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and $70,799.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00005883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000126 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00123114 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,590,379 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

