Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $101.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Shares of FANG opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

