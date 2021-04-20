Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 71,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 787,192 shares.The stock last traded at $13.32 and had previously closed at $13.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sidoti began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

