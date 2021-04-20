Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Shares Down 7.3%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) shares traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 708,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 954,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services.

