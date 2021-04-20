Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0249 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $929,585.68 and $406.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,709.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.76 or 0.04145306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $969.09 or 0.01708873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $265.82 or 0.00468738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.57 or 0.00745159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.75 or 0.00544444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.12 or 0.00439290 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00241897 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,262,788 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.