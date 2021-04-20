DigitalNote Market Capitalization Achieves $19.49 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $231,030.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00686469 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 847.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 840.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,038,097,942 coins and its circulating supply is 4,889,604,288 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.