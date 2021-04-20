DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

